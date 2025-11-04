Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16, Zacks reports. Champion Homes had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 8.50%.

Champion Homes Stock Performance

Shares of SKY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.44. The company had a trading volume of 785,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,500. Champion Homes has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $116.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.66.

Get Champion Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKY. Barclays upped their target price on Champion Homes from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Champion Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Champion Homes from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Champion Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $79.50.

Insider Activity at Champion Homes

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $65,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,376.32. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Champion Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Champion Homes by 7.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 179,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Champion Homes during the second quarter worth $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 479.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 4.2% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 20,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 13.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period.

Champion Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.