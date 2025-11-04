Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Announces Earnings Results

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 2.75%.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

ACEL traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $9.94. 452,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Accel Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $277,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 248,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,779.85. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 135.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 50,080 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.5% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 75,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Accel Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Accel Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

