Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Announces Earnings Results

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 2.75%.
Accel Entertainment Stock Performance
ACEL traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $9.94. 452,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Accel Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $277,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 248,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,779.85. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.33% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accel Entertainment
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Accel Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Accel Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.
Read Our Latest Report on Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Accel Entertainment
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Eli Lilly Posts Stellar Q3: Long-Term Upside Is Well in Play
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Uber Is Crushing Lyft—And It’s Not Even Close
Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.