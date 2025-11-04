CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 12.98%.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAVA stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,436,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,642. CAVA Group has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $172.43. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAVA Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $74.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.35.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

