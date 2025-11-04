CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 12.98%.
CAVA Group Stock Performance
Shares of CAVA stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,436,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,642. CAVA Group has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $172.43. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAVA Group
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About CAVA Group
CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.
