Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Ashland had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 46.01%. Ashland updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.
Ashland Stock Down 0.8%
Ashland stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.85. 793,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.68. Ashland has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $88.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.31. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.49.
Ashland Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.86%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ashland by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 6.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 49.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after buying an additional 94,067 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 1.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,953,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 152,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after buying an additional 13,989 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ashland Company Profile
Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.
