Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Ashland had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 46.01%. Ashland updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Ashland Stock Down 0.8%

Ashland stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.85. 793,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.68. Ashland has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $88.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.31. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ashland in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ashland in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ashland by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 6.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 49.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after buying an additional 94,067 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 1.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,953,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 152,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after buying an additional 13,989 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

