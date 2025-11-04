Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.97 million. Ashland had a negative net margin of 46.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Ashland updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. Ashland has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $88.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55, a PEG ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,865,000 after acquiring an additional 94,067 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 152,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 13,989 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ashland in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASH

About Ashland

(Get Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.