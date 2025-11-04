Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Shares Up 13.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report) shot up 13.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 366,332 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 453% from the average session volume of 66,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Trigon Metals Stock Up 13.6%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -97.36.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

