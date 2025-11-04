Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%.

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

CLOV traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,833,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,739,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. Clover Health Investments has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $4.87.

Insider Transactions at Clover Health Investments

In other news, Director Anna U. Loengard acquired 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $68,635.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 29,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,689.90. This represents a 852.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLOV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter worth $31,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Clover Health Investments by 179.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Clover Health Investments from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners set a $3.00 price objective on Clover Health Investments and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Clover Health Investments from $4.50 to $4.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.03.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

