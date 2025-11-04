Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Astronics had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. Astronics updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Astronics stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.99. The company had a trading volume of 942,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,308. Astronics has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $51.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -399.88 and a beta of 1.68.

ATRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Astronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Astronics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Astronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Astronics in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other news, insider James Mulato sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $43,082.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,678.56. This trade represents a 51.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Astronics during the second quarter worth about $587,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Astronics by 27.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Astronics by 6.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Astronics by 4.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

