Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Sells $1,375,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2025

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOWGet Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 5,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,606,200. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 3rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.73, for a total value of $2,777,300.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 8th, Christian Kleinerman sold 5,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 1st, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.88, for a total value of $2,238,800.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 2,611 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.48, for a total value of $601,783.28.
  • On Tuesday, September 16th, Christian Kleinerman sold 2,975 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total value of $658,189.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 9th, Christian Kleinerman sold 548 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $122,675.28.
  • On Tuesday, September 2nd, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,335,000.00.

Snowflake Trading Down 4.2%

NYSE:SNOW traded down $11.55 on Tuesday, reaching $265.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,245,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,284. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.65 and a 12-month high of $280.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $89.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.08.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOWGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 76.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4,233.3% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.