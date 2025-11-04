Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Sells $1,375,000.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 5,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,606,200. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.73, for a total value of $2,777,300.00.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Christian Kleinerman sold 5,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.88, for a total value of $2,238,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 2,611 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.48, for a total value of $601,783.28.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Christian Kleinerman sold 2,975 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total value of $658,189.00.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Christian Kleinerman sold 548 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $122,675.28.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,335,000.00.

Snowflake Trading Down 4.2%

NYSE:SNOW traded down $11.55 on Tuesday, reaching $265.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,245,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,284. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.65 and a 12-month high of $280.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $89.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 76.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4,233.3% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.95.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

