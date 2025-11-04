Insider Selling: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Insider Sells 82,542 Shares of Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) insider John Paolini sold 82,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $3,065,609.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,573.36. This trade represents a 57.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:KNSA traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,679. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.65 and a beta of 0.16.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.64 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.01%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the first quarter worth about $16,992,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,349,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 277.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 888,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,581,000 after acquiring an additional 653,236 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 170.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,034,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,961,000 after acquiring an additional 651,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 15.6% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,909,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,184,000 after acquiring an additional 526,567 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNSA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

