Insider Buying: Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) Director Michael Malafronte purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.85 per share, for a total transaction of $91,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 100,445 shares in the company, valued at $9,225,873.25. This represents a 1.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 3.2%

NYSE:ATGE traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.50. 1,209,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,334. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $156.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.62.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $462.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.30 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 444.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 605,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,940,000 after buying an additional 494,058 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth $40,829,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 699,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,350,000 after buying an additional 387,330 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,699,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1,755.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 237,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,154,000 after acquiring an additional 224,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $163.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

