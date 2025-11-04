Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Kyle Badger Sells 502 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) SVP Kyle Badger sold 502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $62,569.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 114,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,322,507.04. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Agilysys stock traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,644. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.08 and its 200 day moving average is $106.15. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 141.87 and a beta of 0.61. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $145.25.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Agilysys had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.12%.The company had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGYS shares. Zacks Research raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Agilysys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilysys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.67.
Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.
