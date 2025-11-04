Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Kyle Badger Sells 502 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) SVP Kyle Badger sold 502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $62,569.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 114,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,322,507.04. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Agilysys Price Performance

Agilysys stock traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,644. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.08 and its 200 day moving average is $106.15. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 141.87 and a beta of 0.61. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $145.25.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Agilysys had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.12%.The company had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,202,000 after acquiring an additional 34,660 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 1,184.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 40,118 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGYS shares. Zacks Research raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Agilysys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilysys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Agilysys

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.