Dylan Lissette Acquires 31,750 Shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) Director Dylan Lissette bought 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $335,915.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 145,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,384.14. The trade was a 27.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Utz Brands Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of UTZ stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.11. 2,411,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,680. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.94. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $18.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.47, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Utz Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.824-0.847 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently 342.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UTZ shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho set a $16.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,439,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,753,000 after buying an additional 501,374 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,085,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,370,000 after buying an additional 413,493 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,043,000 after buying an additional 304,163 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,946,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,979,000 after purchasing an additional 875,847 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,022,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after purchasing an additional 585,952 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Further Reading

