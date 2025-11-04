CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) SVP Brandon Hofmeister Sells 4,000 Shares

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) SVP Brandon Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $289,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,656,849.73. The trade was a 5.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of CMS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.88. 5,959,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,307. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $63.97 and a 12-month high of $76.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in CMS Energy by 127.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

