Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) CFO William David Wood III Sells 990 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) CFO William David Wood III sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $123,393.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,189,511.04. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William David Wood III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 27th, William David Wood III sold 6,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $693,300.00.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS traded down $5.25 on Tuesday, reaching $122.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,644. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.15. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $145.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGYS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.67.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,730,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,993,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,343,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 99.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 388,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,216,000 after buying an additional 193,812 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 125.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 331,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,080,000 after buying an additional 184,402 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

