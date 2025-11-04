Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Director Sells $207,667.02 in Stock

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,303.48. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $5.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.78. 11,194,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,877,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.33 and its 200-day moving average is $104.18. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $165.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Lam Research from $122.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

