Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Ryan Keeton Sells 32,370 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Keeton sold 32,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.68, for a total transaction of $9,765,381.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 115,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,830,766.08. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $22.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.91. 3,851,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,857,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.50. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $148.25 and a one year high of $413.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $362.00 and its 200 day moving average is $332.73.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 3.44%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 8,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $360.00 price objective on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Carvana from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Carvana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $329.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Carvana from $405.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.50.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

