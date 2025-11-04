Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $680.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Benchmark Electronics updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.620-0.680 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE BHE opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.82. Benchmark Electronics has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $52.57.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Benchmark Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Benchmark Electronics news, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $405,162.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 62,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,904. This trade represents a 13.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter worth $137,000. Caxton Associates LLP increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 26.4% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 6,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 215.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

