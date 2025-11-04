Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Benchmark Electronics updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.620-0.680 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of BHE traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.07. The company had a trading volume of 336,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $30.73 and a 52 week high of $52.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Benchmark Electronics news, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 10,004 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 62,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,904. The trade was a 13.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,229,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 426,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 51,508 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 146.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 82,384 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 99.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 53,840 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

