American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.63, Zacks reports. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.74. 5,270,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,506,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $88.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of American International Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of American International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American International Group

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.