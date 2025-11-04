SUNation Energy (SUNE) vs. Its Peers Financial Comparison

SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Other Alt Energy” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare SUNation Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SUNation Energy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SUNation Energy $55.79 million -$15.85 million 0.00 SUNation Energy Competitors $18.52 billion $321.02 million -4.28

SUNation Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SUNation Energy. SUNation Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

4.2% of SUNation Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of SUNation Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SUNation Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUNation Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00 SUNation Energy Competitors 426 1179 1827 80 2.44

As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies have a potential upside of 5.95%. Given SUNation Energy’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SUNation Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares SUNation Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUNation Energy -41.62% -158.58% -50.14% SUNation Energy Competitors -27.37% -21.31% -3.67%

Volatility & Risk

SUNation Energy has a beta of 3.15, indicating that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUNation Energy’s competitors have a beta of -54.90, indicating that their average stock price is 5,590% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SUNation Energy competitors beat SUNation Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About SUNation Energy

SUNation Energy Inc. is focused on local and regional solar, storage and energy services companies. Its portfolio of brands provides homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage and grid services. SUNation Energy Inc., formerly known as Pineapple Energy, is based in RONKONKOMA, N.Y.

