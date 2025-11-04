JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

JSB Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JFWV remained flat at $103.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.72. JSB Financial has a 1 year low of $88.25 and a 1 year high of $125.00.

About JSB Financial

JSB Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jefferson Security Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, small and medium-sized businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

