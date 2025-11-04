Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Inspirato updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Inspirato Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISPO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.61. 15,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. Inspirato has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Inspirato

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inspirato stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Inspirato worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

