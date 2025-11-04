Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.720-0.730 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.3 million-$40.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.4 million. Audioeye also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.210-0.230 EPS.

AEYE stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 130,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.62. Audioeye has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Audioeye had a positive return on equity of 32.90% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. Audioeye has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.210-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.730 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Audioeye will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AEYE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Audioeye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Audioeye in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Audioeye from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

In related news, Director Jamil A. Tahir bought 12,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $159,150.19. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 207,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,200.19. This represents a 6.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 146,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,703.85. This represents a 5.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 33,000 shares of company stock worth $403,833 over the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEYE. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in shares of Audioeye by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Audioeye by 9.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,341,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after buying an additional 115,579 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Audioeye by 139.6% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 56,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Audioeye by 20.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Audioeye by 14.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

