Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Earnings Results

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

Key Tronic stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,852. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $36.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Key Tronic worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Key Tronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Key Tronic

About Key Tronic

(Get Free Report)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.