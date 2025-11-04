Tile Shop Hldgs (NASDAQ:TTSH) Posts Earnings Results

Tile Shop Hldgs (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tile Shop Hldgs had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%.

Tile Shop Hldgs Trading Up 1.0%

TTSH stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.30. 304,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,488. Tile Shop Hldgs has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Tile Shop Hldgs in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tile Shop Hldgs

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tile Shop Hldgs by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop Hldgs during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop Hldgs by 14.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Hldgs Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

Further Reading

