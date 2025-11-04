Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Stock Price Down 20% – What’s Next?

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 212,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 367,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Klondike Silver Trading Down 20.0%
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.11.
About Klondike Silver
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Klondike Silver
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Eli Lilly Posts Stellar Q3: Long-Term Upside Is Well in Play
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Uber Is Crushing Lyft—And It’s Not Even Close
Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.