DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 21000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

DeepMarkit Stock Down 2.6%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of -1.16.

DeepMarkit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DeepMarkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeepMarkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.