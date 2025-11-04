Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) were down 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.2750 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 161,744,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 48,735,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

BYND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $2.08.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $528.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.32.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Beyond Meat's quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,113,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 354,965 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 16,921.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 123,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

