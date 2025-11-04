STMicroelectronics (STM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) in the last few weeks:
- 10/24/2025 – STMicroelectronics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.
- 10/24/2025 – STMicroelectronics was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
- 10/24/2025 – STMicroelectronics had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/22/2025 – STMicroelectronics had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 10/8/2025 – STMicroelectronics was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.
- 9/27/2025 – STMicroelectronics had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 9/16/2025 – STMicroelectronics had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.
