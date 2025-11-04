Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/4/2025 – Live Nation Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

11/3/2025 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $174.00 to $175.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $195.00 to $181.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $173.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Live Nation Entertainment had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/2/2025 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $168.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Live Nation Entertainment had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/26/2025 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2025 – Live Nation Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Rothschild Redb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/16/2025 – Live Nation Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $144.00.

9/9/2025 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

