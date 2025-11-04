Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $211.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 20.09%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.530-0.550 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 2.540-2.560 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 524,047 shares in the company, valued at $18,430,732.99. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Greg E. Jansen sold 30,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $997,722.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 96,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,207. This represents a 23.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,656 shares of company stock valued at $6,871,148. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 255,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

