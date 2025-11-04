Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Earnings Results

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 20.09%. Perdoceo Education updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.530-0.550 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 2.540-2.560 EPS.
Shares of PRDO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.01. 999,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $38.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08.
In other Perdoceo Education news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 53,081 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $1,629,586.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 157,632 shares in the company, valued at $4,839,302.40. The trade was a 25.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Greg E. Jansen sold 30,234 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $997,722.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 96,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,207. This represents a 23.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,656 shares of company stock worth $6,871,148. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.
PRDO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.
Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.
