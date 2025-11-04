Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.620-0.680 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $670.0 million-$720.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $696.3 million.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of BHE stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.07. The stock had a trading volume of 336,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,400. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $30.73 and a one year high of $52.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 64.76%.

BHE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Benchmark Electronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Benchmark Electronics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Benchmark Electronics news, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 10,004 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $405,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 62,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,904. The trade was a 13.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 12.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 104,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 99.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 53,840 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.