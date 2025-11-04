MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading Down 4.6% – Time to Sell?

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.02 and last traded at $54.9950. Approximately 13,301,597 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 10,783,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MP Materials from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra Research raised MP Materials to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on MP Materials from $32.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MP Materials from $20.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

MP Materials Stock Down 4.6%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.29 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 41.87%.MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $10,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,284,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,503,136.18. The trade was a 10.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

