Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Down 7.6% – Here’s What Happened

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $72.88 and last traded at $75.60. 1,961,099 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,999,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Symbotic from $32.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Arete cut Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.61.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.46. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,079.85, a PEG ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 2.10.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $592.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.55 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Maria G. Freve sold 662 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $46,968.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,086.40. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 2,660 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $199,712.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,816.52. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 432,759 shares of company stock valued at $21,910,798 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Amanah Holdings Trust purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter valued at $19,824,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 53.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 13.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 445,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 52,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 35.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter valued at $1,479,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

