Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Down 9.3% – Should You Sell?

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.58 and last traded at $4.6150. 26,746,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 16,161,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAC. TD Securities cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithium Americas news, VP Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 353,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $3,355,104.72. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 40,005 shares in the company, valued at $379,247.40. This represents a 89.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 1.7% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,755,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 45,941 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 38.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 459,252 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 26.6% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,281,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 268,918 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 44.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 324,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 3,173.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 846,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 821,120 shares in the last quarter.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

