Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Down 7% – Should You Sell?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) was down 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $136.63 and last traded at $136.80. Approximately 25,735,389 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 40,357,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.10.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.57 billion, a PE ratio of 69.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.42.

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.11, for a total value of $55,684,971.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $3,708,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 565,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,952,874.66. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,312,392 shares of company stock valued at $393,476,209. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.