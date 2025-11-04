Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Down 11.4% – Here’s Why

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $111.79 and last traded at $112.1980. 11,867,441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 18,724,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $73.00 price objective on Oklo and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BNP Paribas raised Oklo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Oklo in a report on Friday, July 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.84.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 41,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $2,900,814.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 7,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $773,175.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 121,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,366,854.72. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 491,387 shares of company stock valued at $52,698,580. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Oklo by 125.0% in the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

