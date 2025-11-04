Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 48,521,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 50,241,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tilray Brands from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Tilray Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Tilray Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Get Tilray Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TLRY

Tilray Brands Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.03. Tilray Brands had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 258.54%.The firm had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tilray Brands, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. KBC Group NV increased its position in Tilray Brands by 102.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 39,325 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Tilray Brands by 25.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 241,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 49,643 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray Brands in the first quarter worth $50,000. Capital Management Associates Inc increased its position in Tilray Brands by 100.0% in the first quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25,380 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray Brands in the first quarter worth $31,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilray Brands

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.