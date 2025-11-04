Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Stock Price Down 6.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.84. 76,789,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 43,293,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on BITF. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities set a $7.00 target price on Bitfarms in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Jones Trading began coverage on Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 3.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. Research analysts predict that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bitfarms during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

