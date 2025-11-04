Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $177.50 and last traded at $180.2950. Approximately 8,803,434 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 8,794,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen set a $210.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 68.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.10 and its 200-day moving average is $130.04.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. The trade was a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 67.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

