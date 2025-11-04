Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Stock Price Down 10.9% – Should You Sell?

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.71. Approximately 24,595,519 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 27,711,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QUBT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Quantum Computing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quantum Computing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Quantum Computing from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Quantum Computing in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 3.85.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

In other Quantum Computing news, Director Robert B. Fagenson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Javad Shabani sold 17,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $266,653.24. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,154,649 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,481. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,630,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,928 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,156,000 after acquiring an additional 618,594 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 339.9% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,117,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,572,000 after acquiring an additional 863,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,000,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after acquiring an additional 115,284 shares during the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

