Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 68.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 5.2%

RIVN traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.50. 54,800,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,098,727. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIVN. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.76.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,316,205 shares in the company, valued at $18,426,870. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $88,993.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 789,445 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,384.60. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,147 shares of company stock valued at $577,593. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 113.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 98.4% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

