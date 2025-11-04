Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Posts Earnings Results

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.460-0.540 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

SMCI stock opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $66.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $1,755,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,461.60. This represents a 64.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,486.32. This trade represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,890,950 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 9,730,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,905,000 after buying an additional 1,381,046 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 27.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,718,000 after acquiring an additional 200,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 924,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,290,000 after purchasing an additional 188,840 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 7.4% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 558,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,354,000 after purchasing an additional 38,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 206.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,379,000 after acquiring an additional 362,528 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

