Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20), Zacks reports. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%. Super Micro Computer updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.460-0.540 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.61. 37,352,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,857,301. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $66.44.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,128,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,486.32. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $1,755,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at $957,461.60. The trade was a 64.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,950. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 117.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.8% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 23,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.