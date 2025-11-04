SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.11 on December 11th

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 1.11 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th.

SBA Communications has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. SBA Communications has a payout ratio of 48.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $12.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.4%

SBAC stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.20. 1,447,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,996. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $185.45 and a 1-year high of $245.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $732.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.65 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 31.19%.SBA Communications’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,911,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman McAleer LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Dividend History for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

