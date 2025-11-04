SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08, Zacks reports. SURO Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 2,015.55%.

SSSS traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 337,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,347. SURO Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 22.50, a quick ratio of 22.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $234.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,530,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,933,485.50. This trade represents a 0.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSSS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SURO Capital by 222.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SURO Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SURO Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SURO Capital by 58.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of SURO Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSSS. Wall Street Zen upgraded SURO Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on SURO Capital from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of SURO Capital in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SURO Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SURO Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

