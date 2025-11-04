Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Up 35.6% in October

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 824,100 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the September 30th total of 607,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,503,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 54.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,094,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 388,003 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 1,490.1% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 374,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 351,237 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 45.6% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 594,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 186,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 46.0% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 563,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 177,696 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AOD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.45. 671,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,194. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $9.75.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.7%.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

