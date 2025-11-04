Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Releases Earnings Results

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Weyco Group had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 10.34%.

Weyco Group Trading Down 1.3%

Weyco Group stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.98. Weyco Group has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $41.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyco Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 95,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyco Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Weyco Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Weyco Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Weyco Group during the second quarter worth $204,000. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weyco Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weyco Group

About Weyco Group

(Get Free Report)

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.